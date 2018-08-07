News roundup: Report faults years of neglect for 2017 New Orleans floods … LED launches virtual roundtable program … U.S. Rep. Garret Graves recognized by NFIB

Flooding cause: Outside consultants believe long-term neglect of the city’s failing drainage system was the cause of widespread flooding last summer. The ABS Group’s report, commissioned as a “root cause analysis” by then-Mayor Mitch Landrieu, was obtained by news outlets Monday, a year and a day after a storm caused flooding. It confirms that the flooding was caused by several factors, including failed drainage pumps, broken turbines, clogged catch basins and undersized pipes. The system has since undergone $82 million in upgrades. Read the full story.

Digital tables: Louisiana Economic Development has launched a Virtual CEO Roundtable pilot program as part of its peer-to-peer growth program for Louisiana entrepreneurs. The Virtual CEO Roundtable will connect executives who otherwise would not have access to the program and let them participate in discussions. CEO Roundtables are convening in person in New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Shreveport and Lafayette. Read the full announcement.

Graves honored: The National Federation of Independent Business is giving U.S. Rep. Garret Graves its Guardian of Small Business Award. The award is given to members of Congress in recognition of their efforts to support small business issues, the organization says, and is based on their voting history. Read the full announcement.