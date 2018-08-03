News roundup: Red Stick Farmers Market celebrates national markets week Saturday … FEMA approves plans to rebuild two Livingston Parish schools … Louisiana lawmakers work to expand foster care to 21-year-olds

Emerging markets: Red Stick Farmers Market is celebrating National Farmers Market Week on Saturday with zydeco music and special summer produce 225 Dine reports. It will all take place at the downtown market at Fifth and Main streets from 8 a.m. to noon. Local chef Don Bergeron give a cooking demo starting at 10 a.m. Read the full story.

After the flood: Livingston Parish Public Schools has received permission to demolish and rebuild two of the three schools that were damaged in 2016 flooding. Assistant Superintendent Joe Murphy says FEMA has approved the replacement of everything except the multi-purpose room at Denham Springs Elementary School, and all but the band room at Southside Junior High School, though designs for the replacements are not finished yet. Read the full story.

By the numbers: Louisiana started a small expansion of its foster care program last month, paying for students to finish high school, rather than immediately cutting off aid when a child turns 18. But state officials want to find a way to care for all foster children until they turn 21, though financing is the tough part. Supporters say Louisiana shouldn’t abandon the children in its care when they turn 18 or complete high school. Read the full story.