News roundup: Proposed Templeton Ridge subdivision back on council agenda … LSU professor named one of world’s 13 leading female architects … US on track for longest-ever economic expansion

On the agenda: The Metro Council will discuss and vote on plans for Templeton Ridge subdivision, a 692-home planned unit development proposed near Zachary, at its zoning board meeting today. The subdivision—by Southern Lifestyle Development—will be developed on 200 acres and include amenities like a pool house, bike paths and walking paths. Developer Prescott Bailey says he anticipates the council will approve the concept plan and comprehensive land use amendment. Construction is still months away, he says. Work on the subdivision’s roadways and other infrastructure could begin early next year. The council’s zoning meeting begins at 4 p.m. at City Hall downtown. See the full agenda.

Top honors: An LSU female professor is being praised by an online architecture publication for being at the top of her field. Ursula Emery McClure, a professor in the LSU School of Architecture, has been named one of the 13 leading female architects in the world by ArchDaily. In an article published earlier this month, the weblog recognizes innovative female architects across the globe who own their own firms. Emery McClure is the founding partner of the emerymcclure architecture firm. She is listed among architects from Brazil, India, Denmark, Mexico, France, Portugal, Uruguay, Argentina and Spain.

Bright outlook: The U.S. is on track for its longest economic expansion ever, The Washington Post reports. Economists say there are few signs of a looming recession, and the GOP tax cuts and additional infusion of government spending approved by both parties are expected to cause growth to pick up in the coming months. Goldman Sachs now says there’s a 90% chance this expansion will break the prior record set during the 1990s tech boom when the economy grew uninterrupted for a decade. The Washington Post has the full story.