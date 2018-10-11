News roundup: Parking downtown tonight will be rough thanks to a concert, other events … Amazon, Google and Microsoft are among America’s most admired companies, survey says … World’s longest commercial flight takes off

Downtown crowds: If you’re planning on heading downtown this evening, you can expect some congestion and difficulty finding parking. A number of events are taking place downtown, including a concert at the Raising Cane’s River Center by rapper Kevin Gates. In addition, there will be a private event in the ballroom at the Raising Cane’s River Center and an event at the U.S.S Kidd, according to an announcement from SMG, the company that manages the River Center. It is advised that drivers alternative routes into the downtown area including exiting onto Convention Street or Florida Boulevard from Interstate 110 or utilizing North Boulevard after 5 p.m. today.

Admirable: Even before announcing a $15 minimum wage for all employees, Amazon was the company most Americans would be proud to work for, tied with Google, Morning Consult reports. Overall, the tech industry’s allure remains strong for the U.S. workforce in 2018, although the U.S. Postal Service is tied for fifth place. Tech brands Microsoft, Netflix, Samsung, Sony and Youtube also make the top 10. The list is based on Morning Consult Brand Intelligence data, which surveys U.S. adults on over 2,000 brands on a daily basis. Read the full report.

The long haul: The world’s longest direct commercial flight is back and taking travelers from Singapore to the New York region. Operated by Singapore Airlines, the city-state’s national carrier, the trip takes slightly under 19 hours. Skipping a stopover in Frankfurt will save hours of traveling time, the carrier says. Singapore Airlines launched the record-breaking route in 2004, but canceled it nine years later because of rising fuel prices. Read the full story.