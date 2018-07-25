News roundup: Oil spill settlement buys boat launch for St. Charles Parish … Popeyes employee fired after showing food conditions on Facebook … Coca-Cola says popularity of diet sodas is on the rise

Out to sea: A boat launch is one of the 23 projects Louisiana has chosen for a portion of the $60 million set aside from the Deepwater Horizon oil spill settlement to fund recreation projects. St. Charles Parish will get $1.8 million for the boat launch in Des Allemands. Parish Councilman Billy Woodruff says the boat launch would mean more parking for trailers with boats, which might attract future bass fishing tournaments. The exact location along Bayou Des Allemands hasn’t been finalized. Read the full story.

Gross out: A Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen employee in Detroit says she lost her job after posting cellphone video showing unsanitary conditions in the food storage and preparation areas. Shakita Shemere, 20, says that a manager told her to leave Monday night as she was live streaming the video on Facebook. It shows uncovered containers of what appears to be raw chicken in a freezer, dirty containers stacked for reuse and trash across much of the floor. Read the full story.

Don’t call it a comeback: Coca-Cola says its diet sodas are selling better after undergoing some image and flavor changes. The Atlanta company announced today it sold more Coca-Cola Zero Sugar in North America during the second quarter, following a name change to make clearer the drink doesn’t contain any sugar. Coca-Cola says Diet Coke, which has been struggling for years, is also showing improvement after the cans were revamped to be taller and slimmer, and the drink was offered in different flavors. Read the full story.