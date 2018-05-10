News roundup: Metro Council votes down ITEP proposal … Louisiana chimp sanctuary now world’s largest … California passes gamechanger solar bill

Metro minutes: Taking a stance against the controversial changes to the Industrial Tax Exemption Program touted by Gov. John Bel Edwards, the Metro Council on Wednesday rejected—by one vote—a proposal that would have lent non-binding local support to the governor’s plan. Also at its regular meeting, the council appointed Mike Edwards as interim director of the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport. Edwards, who serves as operations manager at the airport, takes the helm just weeks after longtime airport executive Ralph Hennessy announced he was stepping down as interim director to take a job in the private sector.

Ape accolades: Louisiana is now home to the largest chimpanzee sanctuary in the world after Chimp Haven near Shreveport added five new residents last week, topping out its population above any others. Chimp Haven says the National Chimpanzee Sanctuary now has more than 250 chimpanzees, most of them retired from biomedical research since the National Institutes of Health changed its policies for use of chimpanzees in 2013. Chimp Haven President Rana Smith says the nonprofit is looking to expand their facilities on 200 acres in Keithville to add more than 100 additional chimpanzees in the next few years. Chimp Haven has more details.

Solar sell-out: California has taken another giant step toward its clean-energy goals after the state passed a bill requiring all new homes to have solar power. The New York Times reports the law is the first of its kind in the country and will take effect in two years. It’s expected to add $8,000 to $12,000 to the cost of an average home. Solar power already provides almost 16% of the state’s electricity, but now builders will be forced add solar panels onto homes or build off-site grids to power developments. Bob Raymer, a senior engineer for the California Building Industry Association, says the industry would have preferred the law change a few years from now, but they saw it coming. Read the full story.