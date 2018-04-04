News roundup: Martin Johnson promoted to dean of LSU’s Manship School of Mass Communication … US employers added 241K jobs in March … China issues $50B list of US goods it could hit with 25% tariff

Making headlines: LSU has named Martin Johnson the next dean of the Manship School of Mass Communication, effective July 1. Johnson is currently associate dean for graduate studies and research at the Manship School and holds the Kevin P. Reilly Sr. Chair in Political Communication. He was selected from a pool of four finalists interviewed by a search committee. Johnson is an LSU graduate and former editor of The Daily Reveille. He succeeds Jerry Ceppos, who announced his retirement in March. LSU has complete details on the promotion.

By the numbers: U.S. companies hired 241,000 new workers in March, a solid total that suggests the already-low unemployment rate may be headed lower in the coming months. Payroll processor ADP says the gains were strong across different industries, with construction, manufacturing and professional services such as accounting showing healthy gains. The figures come two days before the government releases its monthly employment figures. Economists forecast that Friday’s official report will show employers added 185,000 jobs, a smaller but still solid figure, according to a survey by data provider FactSet. The Associated Press has the full story.

Back and forth: China released a list this morning of $50 billion worth of U.S. goods, including soybeans and small aircraft, for possible tariff hikes in an escalating trade dispute. The country’s tax agency gave no date for the 25% increase to take effect, adding that will depend on what President Donald Trump does about U.S. plans to raise duties on a similar amount of Chinese goods. Beijing’s list of 106 products included the biggest U.S. exports to China. The Associated Press has the full story.