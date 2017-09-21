News roundup: Lucas+McKearn opens Perkins Road showroom … State tourism officials to promote Louisiana in Germany, United Kingdom … Wealth of US households rises to $96.2 trillion in second quarter

Open for business: Lighting manufacturer Lucas+McKearn has opened a new showroom on Perkins Road, behind Ethan Allen. The showroom displays Lucas+McKearn’s full collection in addition to factory closeout deals and ex-trade show display models. Lucas+McKearn, which moved its head office, warehouse and showroom from Georgia to Baton Rouge in the spring, was founded by Elstead Lighting from the UK and Flambeau Lighting and Gilded Nola of New Orleans.

Taking flight: Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser and 17 tourism partners are traveling to Germany and the United Kingdom next week to promote Louisiana and British Airways’ New Orleans to London direct flights. The delegation is scheduled to leave Monday and return on Tuesday, Oct. 3, a news release say. The group will tour the Condor Airlines headquarters, and Nungesser also is scheduled to participate in several radio interviews. Louisiana ranked second in growth of international tourism from 2014 to 2015.

Getting richer: The wealth of U.S. households rose to $96.2 trillion in the second quarter of this year, a new Federal Reserve report detailed by Reuters shows. Household borrowing rose at a 3.7% annual rate from April through June, up from a 3.4% growth rate in the first quarter. Consumer credit also increased to 4.6%, down from 5.2% the previous quarter while growth in mortgage debt slowed slightly to a 2.8% annual rate. The United States is currently in its ninth year of economic growth, the third-longest stretch of expansion since World War Two. Read the full story in Reuters.