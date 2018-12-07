News roundup: LSU researchers to present at world’s largest Earth and space sciences conference … This tool can help you see how the tax law changes affect you … Kroger, Walgreens planning one-stop shop

Scientist storm: LSU faculty, students and staff will present more than 80 research talks, posters, press conferences and events at the largest Earth and space sciences conference in the world, the American Geophysical Union, LSU announced this morning. Between Monday and Friday next week, more than 20,000 scientists will convene in Washington, D.C., for the centennial AGU Fall Meeting. Researchers from multiple disciplines across LSU will present their research spanning the physical and life sciences that increases our understanding of Earth, sea and space. Read the full announcement.



Filing flu: As if tax time isn’t confusing enough, filing in 2019 will be even more baffling following the new law that significantly changes how federal taxes are calculated, USA Today reports. To help with adjusting—and to promote its products—TurboTax has released a free tool called the Tax Reform Calculator that breaks down how much less, or more, residents could pay in federal taxes in each state. The calculator uses anonymous TurboTax data on filers from 2017. Read the full story.

All together now: Kroger and Walgreens are working to create a one-stop shop for grocery and pharmacy needs, The Washington Post reports. Through “Kroger Express,” the grocer will add more 2,300 products at 13 Walgreens locations in northern Kentucky, selling dairy, meat, produce, frozen foods and more. The partnership comes as brick-and-mortar retailers look for new ways to compete with e-commerce giants, especially when it comes to groceries. Analysts say both companies could stand to benefit. Read the full story.