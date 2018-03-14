News roundup: LSU men’s basketball takes on UL-Lafayette in NIT matchup tonight … Rouses launching online grocery, same-day delivery service … Google banning cryptocurrency ads

Game time: It’s game day for the LSU men’s basketball team, which will face UL-Lafayette tonight in a first-round NIT matchup at 6 p.m. at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The Tigers (17-14) and Ragin’ Cajuns (27-6) are meeting for the first time since 2009. Tickets remain on sale at the LSU Athletics Ticket Office and online at LSUtix.net. General admission tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for youth tickets ages 3-12.

Order confirmed: Rouses Markets is introducing online grocery shopping and same-day delivery from stores in the Baton Rouge area. The Houma-based supermarket chain, partnering with San Francisco-based Instacart, will launch on March 8 the online service, allowing customers to order groceries online or via a mobile app. Partnering with Shipt, Rouses is rolling out same-day delivery in Baton Rouge on March 27. Get more information.

Banned: Google says it is going to ban advertisements for cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin, as well as related content like trading advice and cryptocurrency wallets. The new policies, which also ban other complex financial products, will go into effect in June. The Mountain View, California-based company announced the change today. The move follows a similar step by Facebook earlier this year. Read more.