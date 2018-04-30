News roundup: LSU joining online platform to boost entrepreneurial talent … Edwards administration accepting applications for fellows program … Walmart seeks Louisiana entrepreneurs

Sharing resources: LSU is part of a coalition of SEC schools that is developing an online platform that will match experienced entrepreneurial talent with university-affiliated startups in need of executive management. The Southeast Executives on Roster, or XOR, program is a collaboration among universities that collectively have about $4.6 billion in total research expenditures, 837 patents and have launched 65 startups, a news release says. Pooling resources aims to increase the number of university-affiliated startups. LSU also is launching a local chapter of the National Academy of Inventors to foster a culture of innovation. The chapter will be the first in Louisiana and one of 46 worldwide.

Public policy: The Edwards administration is accepting applications for the Governor’s Fellows Program in Louisiana Government. The program is designed for Louisiana college and university students interested in government. Fellows are assigned to cabinet-level agencies where they get a behind-the-scenes look at the governor at work as well as the development and advancement of policy initiatives. Fellows also will participate in a weekly speaker series and field trips designed to enhance their overall understanding of Louisiana government and current affairs. Get more information.

Big break: Louisiana entrepreneurs producing “Made in America” products can apply for a chance to secure a table with one of Walmart’s company buyers at the corporation’s Open Call event taking place on June 13 in Bentonville, Arkansas. The deadline to apply for the Open Call is Friday. Attendees at this year’s Open Call could secure supply deals ranging from a handful of stores in a local market to thousands of stores, Sam’s Club locations and Walmart.com. Walmart says Louisiana-based business owner Mike Wisecarver pitched Booyah Clean Boat Wash at the company’s 2017 Open Call 2017. His product is now at more than 900 stores.