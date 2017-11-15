News roundup: LSU Innovation Park celebrates 29th anniversary … Demolition begins on former GM plant in Monroe … Consumer Financial Protection Bureau director resigning

Honoring: The Louisiana Business Technology Center at LSU Innovation Park celebrated its 29th anniversary on Nov. 9, recognizing current and former client companies for their success and impact on the local economy. Among those honored were Lubricity Labs as the 2017 Tenant of the Year and General Informatics as the 2017 LBTC Graduate of the Year. See a full list of honorees. The LBTC was established in 1988 and has since helped create nearly 10,000 jobs in Louisiana and assisted client companies in raising more than $169 million in equity and investments.

Wrecking ball: Demolition of the former General Motors headlamp plant in Monroe began this week, The USA Today Network of Louisiana reports. Louisiana energy and trucking titan James Davison owns the industrial site and believes tearing down plant will make the property marketable for economic development. The industrial site has access to rail, Interstate 20 and U.S. 80. General Motors opened the 425,000-square-foot plant in 1975 and sold it to Guide Corp. in 1998. Guide closed the plant in 2007. Davison acquired it in 2008. Read more.

Stepping down: Richard Cordray, the first director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, says he will leave the position by the end of the month. Corday was appointed by former President Barack Obama. His early resignation will give President Donald Trump a chance to appoint his own director of the powerful agency established in the wake of the financial crisis. Cordray’s resignation is not unexpected. The Ohio native had been widely expected to make a run for governor of his home state in 2018. He could not hold his position as director of the CFPB and run at the same time. Read more.