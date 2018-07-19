News roundup: LSU chemists discover how a life-threatening fungus works … Louisiana works on a subscription plan for costly pharmaceuticals … an internet prescription drug company just for men

Fungus among us: LSU Department of Chemistry Assistant Professor Tuo Wang and colleagues have identified how the cell walls of one of the most the common fungi—Aspergillus fumigatus—work, which can help scientists better treat those suffering from illness caused by it, according to an LSU announcement. The fungus is common indoors and outdoors, but for people with compromised immune systems, it can be deadly. It affects more than 200,000 people annually. Read the full story.



Netflix for meds: The Louisiana Department of Health is working with pharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences and on a deal that would change how the state pays for expensive hepatitis C drugs, with the goal of eliminating the disease in the state, NPR reports. The idea is a subscription model where the state would agree to pay a fixed amount of money over several years and, in turn, the drug maker would provide all the medication needed. Many people suffering from hepatitis C have health insurance covered by the state Medicaid program are uninsured or are in state prison, placing the burden of drug costs on the state. See the full story.

Little blue pills: A direct-to-consumer company called Hims is now selling prescription drugs to men through the internet—after an online doctor consult—by marketing their drugs on social media, Bloomberg reports. Launched in late 2017, Hims banks on the loosening of telemedicine laws in most U.S. states, the expiration of Pfizer’s Viagra monopoly and men’s growing willingness to talk about and pay for health and beauty. He’s also been growing an Instagram following. The company’s 29-year-old CEO Andrew Dudum aims to create a $10 billion health-care company. Read the full story.