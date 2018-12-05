News roundup: LSU bowl game deemed No. 1 to watch … LSU names Ducks Unlimited CEO as its 2019 Alumnus of the Year … The first self-driving taxis are up and running

No. 1: College football nuts will savor each of the postseason’s 40 bowl games, but for most people it isn’t practical to watch all of them, so Sports Illustrated compiled a list of the games you can’t miss. Taking the top spot is LSU’s Fiesta Bowl contest against UCF. Read the full ranking of bowl games.

Honorable: H. Dale Hall, CEO of Ducks Unlimited was named the 2019 LSU Alumnus of the Year, and Wendy McMahon, president of ABC Owned Television Stations Group, is LSU Young Alumna of the Year. They will be inducted into the LSU Alumni Association Hall of Distinction in April along with Greg M. Bowser, president of the Louisiana Chemical Association and the Louisiana Chemical Industry Alliance; retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Lee K. Levy, former commander of the Air Force Sustainment Center, Air Force Materiel Command and a member of the NASA Advisory Council, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; and architect A. Hays Town, founding owner of Baton Rouge-based Town Construction. See LSU’s full announcement.

Finally: The former Google driverless car company will begin charging pre-approved passengers in the Chandler, Arizona, area for rides on its self-driving ride-sharing service today, USA Today reports. Waymo officials said the robot cars will be offered to the general public “over time,” but initially only a limited number of people screened and invited by the company will be able to hail a ride from the new Waymo One commercial service. The company had previously said that it would launch a public service by the end of 2018 in the metro Phoenix area. Read the full story.