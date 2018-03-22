News roundup: LSU AgCenter develops fancy, new hybrid rice … BRAC accepting applications for its 2019 leadership program … Investors begin crowdfunding campaign to save Toys R Us stores

Long grain: The LSU AgCenter is releasing a new hybrid rice with high quality and competitive yield potential, according to a news release. The H. Rouse Caffey Rice Research Station developed the long-grain hybrid, LAH169, over the course of the past seven years. The rights to commercial development will be available for bidding once details are finalized, says Alana Fernandez with the LSU AgCenter Office of Intellectual Property. LSU AgCenter hybrid rice breeder Jim Oard adds that LAH169 has 50% less chalk than the commercial hybrids currently available. Read more.

Nurturing leaders: The Baton Rouge Area Chamber is accepting applications for the 2019 class of the Baton Rouge Area Leadership Program. Public and private agencies, corporations, individuals, civic organizations and others can submit nominees for the program, which trains and promotes high achievers for leadership positions in the community. The program began in 1985 and has graduated more than 1,000 participants who now serve on boards, commissions, and hold federal, state and local public offices. Applications are due by 5 p.m. Thursday, May 31. Get more information.

To the rescue: Toy company executive Isaac Larian and other investors have pledged $200 million and hope to raise another $800 million through crowdfunding in a bid to save more than half of Toys R Us’ 735 stores, USA Today reports. The unsolicited bid faces a number of hurdles like finding other deep-pocketed investors, as well as getting a bankruptcy judge to approve such an unusual plan. It is the first known plan to keep the Toys R Us brand alive. Read more.