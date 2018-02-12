News roundup: Louisiana universities, industry working to create ‘Geohazards Atlas’ … Facebook is losing younger users to Snapchat, study shows … US banks shuttered 1,700 branches over one-year period

Mapping it out: An atlas focusing on geologic conditions that can affect land use in coastal Louisiana is being developed under the leadership of the Louisiana Geological Survey and the New Orleans Geological Society. Experts from LSU, Tulane, the University of Louisiana-Lafayette and the University of New Orleans will write sections of the Louisiana Coastal Geohazards Atlas, according to a news release from LSU. Two environmental consulting firms and the petroleum industry also will contribute. A final draft is scheduled to be available for review in late December, with production planned for the middle of 2019. Read more.

Moving on: Younger people are abandoning Facebook and flocking to Snapchat at an increasing rate. CNBC reports a study released today by New York-based firm eMarketer shows that fewer than half of Americans aged between 12 and 17 will use Facebook at least once a month this year. The firm also expects Facebook to lose 2 million users under the age of 25 this year and that Snapchat will pick up 1.9 million users within that age bracket. Read more.

Closed for business: Banks are closing branches at the fastest pace in decades, as they leave less profitable regions and fewer customers use tellers for routine transactions. The number of bank branches in the U.S. shrank by more than 1,700 in the 12 months ended in June 2017, the biggest decline on record, according to a review of federal data by The Wall Street Journal. Many of the closings were in big cities and surrounding suburbs, where branches were consolidated largely because of falling foot traffic. Others were in rural areas, where some large regional lenders are leaving town altogether. Read more (subscription may be required).