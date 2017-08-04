News roundup: Louisiana crawfish invade Michigan … Baton Rouge firms earn top awards for construction projects in Texas, Louisiana … Average rents in Baton Rouge up 6.8% over past year

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to accurately reflect the correct name of Turner Industries Group LLC. A previous version referred to the company as Turner Industry Group LLC. Daily Report regrets the error.

The wrong pond: Louisiana crawfish have made their way to Michigan, and residents there don’t want them. The Advertiser reports the Michigan Department of Natural Resources found invasive red swamp crawfish—also known as Louisiana crawfish—in Vicksburg, Michigan. The agency removed 111 specimens from a pond earlier this week after a child captured a crawfish in a dip net. The DNR says this is the first time crawfish have been reported in the state. While it is unclear how they got there, Michigan officials say it is illegal to bring them into the state and are worried they will harm local ecosystems. Read the full story.

Winner, winner: Several locals have won Engineering News Record’s 2017 best building projects for Louisiana and Texas. Winning projects include the Watermark Baton Rouge, The New Orleans Advocate and a New Orleans Mississippi River Levee. A jury of six industry experts reviewed more than 100 applications for the competition, and recognized nearly 40 projects in 17 categories. Turner Industries Group also won in the best energy/industrial category for Dow’s Plaquemine facility “Crack more Ethane” project. Check out the full list of winners from ENR.

Through the roof: Home and apartment rental prices have risen sharply in Baton Rouge over the past year, with average rents up 6.8% in the city, according to Apartment List, which aggregates apartment listings found online. Average rents are up year-over-year in 92 of the 100 largest U.S. cities tracked by the website. Houston, meanwhile, saw a more than 2% decrease in rent prices year-over-year. On average, summer rent increases continued in the U.S. last month, with Apartment List’s national index up 0.4% from June to July. Check out the full report from Apartment List.