News roundup: Level Construction building 145-lot subdivision in Plaquemine … City-parish Plan of Government Amendment Committee meeting on Wednesday … YouTube hiring 10K workers to curb shady videos

Going up: Level Construction has purchased a 45-acre tract off Enterprise Boulevard in Plaquemine for a new residential subdivision. Homes in the 145-lot development, going up near the Iberville Charter Academy School, will range in price from $220,000 to $290,000. Construction is expected to tentatively start in eight months. Nick Fakouri, the seller, was represented by Steve Legendre of Sperry Van Ness | Graham, Langlois & Legendre. Tigue Bonneval of Audubon Real Estate Associates, a division of Beau Box Real Estate, represented Level.

Convening: The Metro Council’s Plan of Government Amendment Committee will convene at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The committee will review the city-parish Plan of Government, a process Mayor Sharon Weston Broome hopes will result in changing how the Baton Rouge police chief is hired and fired, as first detailed in Daily Report. Councilwoman Donna Collins-Lewis, who created the committee, has said the panel will review each chapter of the Plan of Government and make recommendations to the Metro Council. The public could vote on any proposed changes.

Bad actors: YouTube plans to hire 10,000 workers to help curb videos from “bad actors” exploiting the Google-owned platform to “mislead, manipulate, harass or even harm,” says CEO Susan Wojcicki. The team will be a combination of employees and contractors. Some people have already been hired. Several advertisers have reportedly pulled ads from YouTube in the past few weeks due to stories about videos showing harm to children, hate speech and other topics they don’t want their ads accompanying. Some 250 advertisers earlier this year also said they would boycott YouTube because of extremist videos that promote hate and violence. Read more.