News roundup: Izzos, Lit Pizza open in City Square Shopping Center … Gov. Edwards pushes for food donations … Marriott security breach exposed data of up to 500M guests

Pizza burrito: The founders of Izzo’s Illegal Burrito and Lit Pizza opened the doors of their newest restaurants today in the City Square Shopping Center, at the intersection of Bluebonnet Boulevard and Highland Road, says founder and CEO Ozzie Fernandez. The two restaurants are separate entities, but they share a patio with one another. Read Daily Report’s story about the restaurant duo.

Food bank push: Gov. John Bel Edwards and First Lady Donna Edwards hosted a press conference at the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank today to issue a statewide call for donations to local food banks across the state of Louisiana. Daily Report reported last week that, while local community responded swiftly last week when the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank issued calls for help in an effort to restock depleted shelves ahead of the holiday season, still more donations are needed. Read the governor’s full announcement.

Hotel horror: Hackers stole information on as many as 500 million guests of the Marriott hotel empire over four years, obtaining credit card and passport numbers and other personal data, the company said Friday as it acknowledged one of the largest security breaches in history. The full scope of the failure was not immediately clear. Marriott was trying to determine if the records included duplicates, such as a single person staying multiple times. Read the full story.