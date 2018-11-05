News roundup: Baton Rouge schools are closed tomorrow …  IBM hosting career fare in New Orleans … US services firms grew more slowly in October

Closed: East Baton Rouge Parish schools and offices are closed on Tuesday according to the EBR Parish School System. EBR Parish schools have closed during presidential elections, but this is the first time schools have closed for midterm elections. According to the East Baton Rouge Parish School System, more than 50 schools in the district are used as polling places.



Handshakes and resumes: Jobs in more than 30 IT specialties are available at IBM’s Client Innovation Center in Baton Rouge, so to fill them and meet its state-mandated quota for the tax benefits the firm receives, IBM is holding a career fair on Saturday in New Orleans at Delgado Community College’s City Park campus. The career fair will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the second floor of the college’s Student Life Center. The company posted a list of available positions at IBMLouisiana/jobs.com. Read the full announcement.

Slowdown: U.S. services firms expanded at a slightly slower rate in October, after achieving a record pace in September. The Institute for Supply Management, which is comprised of purchasing managers, reported Monday that its services index dipped to 60.3 in October, down from 61.6 in September. Readings above 50 point to further growth. Services companies have been expanding for 105 months—or nearly nine years—and account for more than 70% of U.S. nonfarm jobs. Read the full story.



