News roundup: FuturEBR public meeting postponed until Sept. 13 … Donation site for Harvey victims up and running at Lamar-Dixon Expo Center … Texas ExxonMobil refineries damaged by Harvey

Rain delay: Weather concerns have prompted the East Baton Rouge Planning Commission to reschedule Wednesday’s open house providing the public with an opportunity to comment on updates to the FuturEBR comprehensive land use plan. The meeting, which is being held with the Capital Region Planning Commission, will be held at 4:30 p.m. Sept. 13 at the Goodwood Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd.

A helping hand: Donations to help victims of Hurricane Harvey are being accepted at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales. Items like bottled water, mop, Clorox wipes, mold killer, paper towels, shampoo, soap and dehumidifiers can be dropped off at pavilions No. 7 and 8. Clothes will not be accepted. Get more information and find out about other ways you can contribute to Harvey disaster relief.

Caught in the storm: Hurricane Harvey damaged two ExxonMobil refineries in Texas, causing hazardous pollutants to be released, The Washington Post reports. ExxonMobil acknowledged the damage in a regulatory filing with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality today. A floating roof covering a tank at ExxonMobil’s Baytown oil refinery sank in heavy rains, dipping below the surface of oil or other material stored there and causing unusually high emissions, especially of volatile organic compounds. Harvey also damaged a sulfur thermal oxidizer at the company’s Beaumont petrochemical refinery. Read more from The Washington Post.