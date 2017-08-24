News roundup: Four new tenants join LSU Innovation Park … Louisiana Department of Education seeks mentors for aspiring teachers … Editorial argues cities are overdoing it to remove Confederate references

Moving in: Gov-Sync, Envirotronics, Fig & Dove and LangleySixteen have moved into the Louisiana Business & Technology Center at the LSU Innovation Park, bringing the total number of companies participating in the incubator program to 45. “The additions of these companies add synergy to all of the companies at the Innovation Park and add more opportunities for LSU students, interns and graduates, as well as potential for more sponsored research collaboration with LSU faculty. The bottom line is jobs for Baton Rouge and Louisiana,” Charles D’Agostino, LSU Innovation Park executive director, says in a statement. Fig & Dove, which makes a line of luxury Christmas decorations, will use the LSU Innovation Park’s ProtoStripes Center, which helps entrepreneurs and businesses create 3-D prototypes. Read more about the center.

Side by side: The Louisiana Department of Education is seeking experienced educators across the state to serve as mentors for aspiring teachers completing preparation programs. The training program begins this fall and aims to establish find at least 2,500 teachers to guide the next generation of educators. Beginning next July, all teacher preparation programs in Louisiana will include a yearlong classroom residency that will couple aspiring teachers with experienced mentors. This academic year, 500 mentor teachers will receive professional development to support classroom residents and other teachers-in-training. Another 1,000 mentors will be trained next school year and in the following year. Get more information.

A matter of caution: Anything worth doing in America is worth overdoing, writes Washington Post Opinion Writer Dana Milbank. ESPN proved this to be true, the writer argues, when the network announced this week that it removed announcer Robert Lee, an Asian American broadcaster, from working a football game in Charlottesville in response to recent violence there. Lee shares a name with Confederate commander Robert E. Lee. Similar cautionary actions have taken place in cities across the nation, Milbanks writes, adding that movement to remove Confederate monuments can be a healthy one, if done legally, according to the wishes of local citizens and in such a way that preserves this history without glorifying it. Read the full column in The Washington Post.