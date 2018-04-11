News roundup: Forum 35 Founders Ball tickets available … Gnarly Barley Brewing named one of nation’s fastest growing breweries … Louisiana Senate considering bill on Tangipahoa casino

Black tie affair: Early bird tickets are available for Forum 35’s Founders Ball, a black tie and gown celebration of the organization’s founding. The event, taking place Thursday, April 19, at 7 p.m., will be held at the Capitol Park Museum on North 4th Street. Former Mayor Kip Holden will host the ball, which includes a silent auction, live music and open bar. Early bird tickets, which cost $100 per individual or $200 per couple, are available through Friday. The ball is open to the public. Register and get more details.

Rapid growth: Hammond-based Gnarly Barley Brewing has been named one of the nation’s fastest growing small and independent craft breweries by Brewers Association. The brewery ranked 43rd among the top 50 small and independent brewers across 25 states. Breweries on the list experienced median growth of 216% from 2016 to 2017. The companies represent 5.5% of craft’s growth by volume for 2017 and include eight brewpubs, 40 microbreweries and two regional craft breweries. Read more.

Jackpot: The Louisiana Senate today is considering a proposal that would allow voters in Tangipahoa Parish to decide if they want a new casino. Senate Bill 417, by Republican Sen. Bodi White, provides for a referendum election in the parish. California-base Peninsula Pacific, the parent company of DiamondJacks Casino in Bossier City, wants to build a 27,000-square-foot casino with 800 slot machines and 25 card tables. The company needs the Legislature to pass the bill in order to move forward with the project. The Senate convened at 2 p.m. today.