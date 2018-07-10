News roundup: Flights to Orlando, Denver from Lafayette airport coming in October … Joggers can help clean up Mid City … Board of Regents give GO Grant program $2M boost

Budget flights: Airline officials announced today that Frontier Airlines will offer low-fare flight options to Orlando and Denver from Lafayette Regional Airport, The Daily Advertiser reports. Denver-based Frontier Airlines serves almost 100 cities in the U.S., Mexico, and the Caribbean. Flights starting at $39 will begin on Oct. 24 and flights will be offered on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Read the full story.

Plogging away: To help combat Baton Rouge’s chronic litter problem—and boost Mid City’s curb appeal—Elifin Realty is hosting a second “plogging” event Wednesday, July 11. Starting at

Superior Grill on Government Street at 6 p.m., joggers will go through town picking up litter. See more information on Elfin’s Facebook page.

GO grant: Additional need-based state financial aid will be available to Louisiana college students during the 2018-19 academic year because of a $2 million increase in funding for the popular Louisiana GO Grant program, according to an announcement from the Louisiana Board of Regents The increase brings the full annual allocation to $28.4 million.