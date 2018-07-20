News roundup: FEMA’s temporary housing program for 2016 flood survivors extended … DOTD starts construction on I-110 Interchange … American Idol auditions draw crowds in New Orleans

FEMA trailers: Gov. John Bel Edwards announced today his request for a third extension of the federal temporary housing program for survivors of the Aug. 2016 floods was approved by the Federal Emergency Management Agency through Jan. 15, 2019. As of July 19, there are 595 homeowners and 19 renters occupying the housing units nearly two years after the disaster. At the state’s request, FEMA provided the units as a last resort to some survivors who were unable to find temporary housing.

Traffic watch: Construction is set to start next week on the $8.8 million I-110 Interchange Modification Project at Terrace Avenue, according to the Department of Transportation and Development. The project will provide connectivity from I-110 SB to the existing I-10 EB Washington Street exit. DOTD will construct an exit ramp on the left side of I-110 southbound. Construction of the ramp would begin on I-110 over Myrtle Avenue and extend over Julia Street to intersect with Terrace Avenue.

Pop stars wanted: Hundreds are gathered at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans today to audition for American Idol, NOLA.com reports. Auditions for the television program—now in its 16th season—started at 9 a.m., with contestants allowed inside the convention center, out of the heat, to wait their turn. “If they are in line at 5 p.m.,” one producer said, “they will be allowed to perform, no matter how many are left.” Read the full story.