News roundup: Exxon restarts largest unit at Baton Rouge refinery after repairs … New Orleans City Council reacts to Entergy allegations … Home equity boosts US household wealth to $100.8T

Restarted: Exxon Mobil Corp began restarting the largest crude distillation unit at its 502,500 barrel-per-day refinery in Baton Rouge today, Reuters reports. The unit, which accounts for 42% of the refinery’s capacity, was shut down on May 29 for unplanned repairs expected to last about two weeks. The restarted unit is the largest of four crude oil distillation units at the Baton Rouge. Read the full story.



Asking upfront: In response to allegations that public commenters were paid to attend New Orleans City Council meetings in support of a new Entergy power plant, the council is now asking people to specify at meetings whether they are being paid. The Entergy utility company said it never authorized or knew about such payments but found out through an investigation that some were paid through a subcontractor for a public relations firm hired to organize supporters. The new rule goes into effect at Thursday’s regular council meeting. Read the full story.



Equity dividends: Increased home prices boosted U.S. household net worth 1% in the January-March quarter, causing it to break $100 trillion for the first time. The Federal Reserve said Thursday that home values rose $500 billion, offsetting a decline in stock portfolios of $400 billion in the October-December quarter. But the wealth increases that took the U.S. household net worth up to $100.8 trillion aren’t widely shared: Roughly 80 percent of the U.S. stock market is owned by 10 percent of the population. And a smaller share of Americans now own homes compared with a decade ago. Read the full story.