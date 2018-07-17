News roundup: Edwards announces $60M in coastal recreational projects … Tulane launching national school choice research center … Late LSU super fan’s Metairie home for sale

Oil spill money: Gov. John Bel Edwards announced today $60 million in new coastal projects to be built and paid for with funds from the settlement of the Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill. The funding provided by the settlement will cover the complete cost of 23 projects in nine coastal parishes, with another project enhancing artificial reef sites across Louisiana’s coast. Read the full announcement.

Voucher study: The U.S. Department of Education’s Institute of Education Sciences has awarded a five-year, $10 million grant to Tulane University to study how different approaches to school choice, such as voucher programs and charter schools, can better serve disadvantaged students, the university announced today.

LSU love: The Metairie home/LSU shrine of Leeroyal “Big Lee” Martin, the purple and gold super fan fatally shot by a neighbor earlier this year, is going on the market, NOLA.com reports. The $349,900-price tag includes Martin’s vast assortment of LSU memorabilia and other collectibles, according to the house’s broker, Matthew Grass. Martin’s family wanted to forgo the high project of selling the items, one-by-one. Read the full story.