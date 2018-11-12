News roundup: ‘Downtown Green Army’ to meet tomorrow … WrestleMania generates $175M for New Orleans … Severe weather heading toward hurricane hit areas

Cleaning Krewe: Kean Miller is partnering with District Attorney Hillar Moore, Varsity Sports, Elifin Realty, the Downtown Development District, Lincoln Builders, Jolie Pearl, SEJ Service, DPW, the Mayor’s office and many others to clean up downtown on Tuesday. The organizers and volunteers they’ve recruited will meet at Galvez Plaza at 3:45 p.m. and then fan out on specific routes to pick up trash around downtown. After the clean up is over, the “Downtown Green Army” will gather at Jolie Pearl. For more information visit their Facebook page.

Rastlin’: WWE and Gov. John Bel Edwards announced today that WrestleMania 34 generated $175 million in economic impact for the greater New Orleans region this past April, according to a study conducted by the Enigma Research Corporation. This marks a significant increase from the $142 million generated for WrestleMania 30 in New Orleans and the seventh consecutive year that WrestleMania generated more than $100 million in economic impact for its host region. Read the full story.



Weather warning: The National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch Monday for much of southern Alabama, the Florida Panhandle and southwestern Georgia. That includes areas where thousands of people are still trying to recover from Hurricane Michael’s devastating landfall last month. As much as 6 inches of rain in the recovering areas is possible through Tuesday night, and the forecast says many areas will get 4 inches. Read the full story.