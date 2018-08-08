News roundup: Dixie Beer moving back to New Orleans … Lamar Advertising publishes 2Q earnings … Tesla board evaluates bid to take company private

Comeback brew: Dixie Beer is officially coming back to New Orleans. New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson, who purchased the iconic beer brand with her now late husband, Tom Benson, a year ago, announced plans Tuesday for a new Dixie brewery at a vacant industrial site in New Orleans East, NOLA.com reports. The new brewery will bring production of Dixie Beer back to New Orleans for the first time since Hurricane Katrina displaced the brand. Dixie, founded in New Orleans in 1907, hired a Wisconsin brewer to keep producing the beer while it struggled to stay afloat. Read the full story.

Lamar: Lamar Advertising Co. reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter today. The Baton Rouge-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $150.5 million, or $1.52 per share, in the period. Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.The company said it had net income of $100.3 million, or $1.02 per share. The company’s shares have decreased nearly 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed slightly more than 6% in the last 12 months. Read the full story.

Electric cars: Board members at Tesla are evaluating CEO and Chairman Elon Musk’s $72 billion proposal to take the electric car and solar panel maker private. Six of nine members said in a prepared statement Wednesday that Musk began talking with the board about the move last week. This included discussing how being a private company could better serve Tesla’s long-term interests. Musk announced the bombshell move Tuesday on Twitter, writing that he had secured funding to buy Tesla Inc.’s shares at $420 each. Musk also said he intends to give Tesla’s existing shareholders the option of retaining a stake in the company through a special fund, if they want. Read the full story.