News roundup: Debt management app Tally launches in Louisiana … Millennials are killing American cheese … Amazon to boost pay for longtime workers

An app for that: Tally, a fully automated debt manager phone app, today announced today it is launching its services in Louisiana. Tally is for people who want to pay off their credit card debt faster or want their cards all in one place. Since officially launching its app in October 2017, Tally says it has saved users millions of dollars in interest. The app is now available in 16 states.

Culture changes: One by one, America’s food outlets are abandoning the century-old American staple of American cheese. In many cases, they’re replacing it with fancier cheeses to appeal to modern food trends, resulting in higher sales, Bloomberg reports. U.S. sales of processed cheese, including brands like Kraft Singles and Velveeta, a mainstay of delicacies such as ballpark nachos, are projected to drop 1.6% this year, the fourth-straight year of declines, according to Euromonitor International. Read the full story.

In fairness: Amazon, facing a backlash from longtime warehouse employees who say its $15 hourly minimum wage wouldn’t benefit them, will provide a bigger raise to those workers. The company announced today that some adjustments are being made this week, and workers who already made $15 an hour will get more than the $1 an hour raise promised last week. The amount will differ by warehouse and affect a small amount of employees, but Amazon declined to say how many. Read the full story.