News roundup: Crude from BP oil spill still harming Louisiana wetlands … Louisiana’s weekly rig tally rises by four … Trump signs order for review of manufacturing base, supply chain

Below the surface: Oil spilled seven years ago in the Deepwater Horizon disaster in the Gulf of Mexico may no longer be visible, but it’s still taking a toll on Louisiana’s fragile wetlands. The Times-Picayune reports a new study by LSU indicates crude oil from the 2010 BP oil spill has become lodged in wetland soils, where it remains toxic. John White, associate director of LSU’s Coastal Studies Institute, says researchers were not surprised to find oil within layers of marsh. But, they were surprised the oil is still causing plants to die. Oil degrades from exposure to oxygen and sunlight, but its potency is preserved if it’s buried under the yearly pile-up of dead plant material. The study’s results were published this month in the Soil Science Society of America Journal.

Back up: The latest count from Baker Hughes, a Houston-based oilfield services company, shows that four more rigs actively explored for oil and gas this week in Louisiana. The state’s current tally of rigs is 71, up from 67 last week. Nationally, the rig count—a barometer of the drilling industry—decreased by two this week to 950. Among major oil producing states, California gained two while North Dakota and Utah each gained one. Alaska lost one, and New Mexico lost two active rigs this week. Oklahoma and Texas lost three rigs.

Under review: President Donald Trump plans to review the U.S. manufacturing base and supply chains because of possible national security risks. The Associated Press reports Trump has signed an executive order for a 270-day review to be led by the Defense Department. The order joins a Commerce Department review of imposing steel tariffs on national security grounds as a possible way to reshape trade agreement without having to renegotiate with foreign countries. Officials says the U.S. lacks domestic companies that can produce flat panels, repair submarine propellers and print circuit boards, among other possible shortages in the event of war. Read more.