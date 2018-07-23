News roundup: Classic Jewelers leaving Bocage Village … First Circuit Court of Appeal judge retiring … Gov. Edwards takes stance against tariffs

Bocage businesses: Longtime local retailer Classic Jewelers is officially closing its store in the Bocage Village Shopping Center on Aug. 30 after nearly 30 years of business, say owners Carol and Linda Himel. Shopping center manager Mitch Richardson has found a new tenant for the store’s space, but has yet to announce it, Linda Himel says. Before closing, the store will offer sales of up to 50% off.

Stepping down: The First Circuit Court of Appeal announced today that Judge John Pettigrew will be retiring from the court when his term expires on December 31, 2018. Pettigrew has served on the First Circuit since 1999, having been elected to the court in 1998 and re-elected without opposition in 2008. The First Circuit Court of Appeal, one of the five Louisiana intermediate appellate courts, is domiciled in East Baton Rouge Parish and serves sixteen parishes.

Letters to Trump: Gov. John Bel Edwards is telling President Donald Trump that Louisiana will be harmed by his deployment of tariffs in trade disputes with other countries, City Business reports. Edwards recently wrote to the White House saying the tariffs Trump has imposed on certain imports, along with retaliatory tariffs enacted by countries in response, will damage Louisiana’s ports, liquefied natural gas facilities and farms. Edwards says one in six jobs in Louisiana depend on international commerce. He says that if the Trump administration doesn’t “strike the right balance,” Louisiana would be among the hardest hit by the tariffs. Though a Democrat, Louisiana’s governor has avoided criticizing the Republican president. Read the full story.