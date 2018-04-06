News roundup: CC’s Coffee House strikes deal to sell GIVN Water at Louisiana, Mississippi stores … Feds seek to sell assets of Shreveport businessman accused of bilking $96M from investors … Facebook to alert users whose data was compromised

Here’s the deal: CC’s Coffee House has struck a deal to sell Georgia-based GIVN Water at its 40 locations in Louisiana and Mississippi. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. GIVN, which sells premium spring water, says it provides one day of clean water to people in need for every bottle sold. Baton Rouge-based CC’s says the partnership enables customers to purchase the water to help communities in need. GIVN goods, the parent company of GIVN Water, launched in 2015 and has provided 1 million days of clean water, according to a press release.

On the block: Authorities are seeking to sell a jet and two pickup trucks seized from a Shreveport businessman accused of bilking more than $96 million from investors, The Shreveport Times reports. Federal prosecutors filed a motion Wednesday to sell property taken from David deBerardinis in late January and early February 2017 on a series of search and seizure warrants. On the list to be sold: a 1982 British Aerospace HS 125-700A, a twin-engine, mid-size business jet, a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado and a 2015 GMC Sierra. The proceeds of the sale must be held in an interest-bearing account maintained by the United States. Read the full story.

2.2 billion messages: Facebook will begin alerting users whose private data may have been compromised in the Cambridge Analytica scandal starting Monday. All 2.2 billion Facebook users will receive a notice on their feeds titled “Protecting Your Information.” It will have a link to information on which Facebook apps they use and what information they have shared with those apps.In addition, 87 million users whose data might have been shared with Cambridge Analytica will get a more detailed message informing them of that fact. The political data-mining firm allegedly used ill-gotten Facebook user data in its efforts to sway elections. The Associated Press has the full story.