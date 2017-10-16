News roundup: Cane Land auctioning off 53-gallon barrel of whiskey to help Baton Rouge food bank … Rotolo’s opens new Craft & Crust concept near LSU … Tidewater CEO resigns

On the auction block: Cane Land Distilling Co. is auctioning off a 53-gallon barrel of its Original Mississippi Floated Whisky to benefit the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank. The barrel of whiskey, valued at $15,000, has been aged for more than six years and traveled 1,100 nautical miles down the Mississippi River to Baton Rouge. Cane Land will handle all bottling for the online auction winner. Proceeds from the auction will help the food bank feed people in 11 parishes. Bids will be accepted online through Thursday, Nov. 2.

Hot slice: Rotolo’s Pizzeria has opened its revamped concept restaurant, Rotolo’s Craft & Crust, at Ben Hur Drive and Burbank Road, near LSU. The restaurant and bar has 34 beers on tap and an updated restaurant design. The new location will serve as Rotolo’s flagship location and a prototype for the restaurant’s 30 other locations. The new Baton Rouge location is the 23rd Rotolo’s in Louisiana—including eight in the Capital Region—and is No. 31 system-wide. Rotolo’s Craft & Crust anchors a 16,000-square-foot retail center near the south gates of LSU.

Period of transition: Jeffrey Platt, chief executive officer, president and a director of New Orleans-based offshore vessel company Tidewater, has announced his resignation, effective Oct. 15. Platt says in a news release that the decision to transition the company’s leadership comes after the company completed a financial restructuring in July. Tidewater emerged from bankruptcy during the summer after a federal judge approved a plan for the company to rework some $2 billion in debt. Tidewater board member Larry Ridgon has been named interim CEO and president, effectively immediately, as a search for a permanent replacement is conducted. Read more.