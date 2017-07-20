News roundup: Broome to discuss transportation tax Monday … Day care center wants airport land for new site … Scalise ‘sounded wonderful,’ Pelosi says

Out in front: Mayor Sharon Weston Broome will hold a press conference Monday to discuss details about a proposed property tax that would pay for road and infrastructure improvements throughout the parish. The mayor’s office says Broome also will discuss public safety, flood recovery and HIV/AIDS prevention at the press conference. As first detailed in Daily Report AM, Broome is proposing a rebranded transportation plan called BTR, or Better Transportation and Roads. The city-parish is currently compiling a list of projects that would be funded by the tax. Broome’s office announced the news conference after this morning’s publication of Daily Report. The administration is also expected to ask for a renewal of the expiring Green Light I sales tax, though, if approved, monies would be used for sidewalks and other “beautification projects” rather than road work. Read the full story in Daily Report AM.

For the kids: A north Baton Rouge day care center has signed a letter of intent to lease land from the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport for the construction of a new child care center. Bennie Jones, of Brilliant Beginnings Child Development Center, says he plans to lease two acres on Harding Boulevard from the airport commission. The lease is subject to Metro Council approval. Jones says expanding his day care center would allow him to care for 100 children instead of 51—the current max at his present location.

Wellness check: House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi says she has spoken with Majority Whip Steve Scalise. The Associated Press reports that Pelosi says she let Scalise know of lawmakers’ prayers for his recovery and cautioned the Louisiana Republican against returning to work too soon. Pelosi, who spoke during a news conference, says she also sought to comfort Scalise’s family. “He sounded wonderful,” she said. The congressman remains in fair condition in a Washington hospital after undergoing several surgeries. Scalise was critically wounded in a shooting at a baseball practice more than a month ago. Pelosi also addressed Sen. John McCain’s diagnosis of brain cancer, saying she knows the 80-year-old Arizona senator will keep on fighting.