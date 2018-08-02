News roundup: BRAC announces leadership class … Why MoviePass is sinking … Apple becomes the first trillion dollar company

Leaders in training: The Baton Rouge Area Chamber today announced the members of its Leadership Baton Rouge class of 2019. The program focuses on topic areas such as education, diversity and inclusivity, city and state government, health care and social issues, economic development, the arts and culture, and the criminal justice system. See the full list of participants, who come from various fields in the Baton Rouge area.

Box office flop: Since it began, critics have questioned the feasibility of MoviePass, which allows subscribers to see multiple movies at the theater every week for a small monthly fee. As The Washington Post reports in its analysis of the company, the service now has about three million subscribers, and just upped the monthly fee at the same time as pundits predict MoviePass will have to shut down operations within days. Read the full story.

Financial fruits: Apple has become the world’s first publicly traded company to be valued at $1 trillion, the financial fruit of stylish technology that has redefined what we expect from our gadgets. The milestone reached today marks the latest triumph of a trend-setting company that two mavericks named Steve started in a Silicon Valley garage 42 years ago. The achievement seemed unimaginable in 1997 when Apple teetered on the edge of bankruptcy. Read the full story.