News roundup: Bill would permit Louisiana public bodies to discuss economic development projects behind closed doors … Ulta opening third Baton Rouge area store on Friday … Louisiana legislator to file bill in attempt to lure casino to Monroe

Behind closed doors: A Louisiana Senate committee is set to hear a bill today that would allow public bodies to discuss economic development projects seeking tax breaks under the Industrial Tax Exemption Program in executive session, behind closed doors. The Senate and Governmental Affairs Committee will discuss Senate Bill 34, by Republican state Sen. Michael Walsworth, at its 2 p.m. meeting. Together Baton Rouge—which has set its sights on curtailing the state’s lucrative ITEP program—is opposing the bill, calling it the second most egregious corporate giveaway of 2018. Read the bill’s text.

Grand opening: Ulta will open its third Baton Rouge area store on Corporate Boulevard in Towne Center on Friday, the beauty chain announced on Facebook. Towne Center tenants confirmed in August that the Illinois-based chain was moving into the 440,000-square-foot shopping center. Ulta also has stores at the Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge, and at Juban Crossing in Livingston Parish. Ulta bills itself as the largest beauty chain in the U.S., with 1,074 retail stores across 48 states and the District of Columbia.

On the river: A north Louisiana state legislator wants to make the Ouachita River in downtown Monroe eligible for a riverboat casino if an existing license wants to move, The News-Star reports. State Rep. Marcus Hunter, D-Monroe, said he plans to file a bill this week in hopes of luring a casino to the southside of Monroe. The Southside Economic Development District first discussed the possibility of a riverboat casino in the area last year. The state’s current gaming markets include Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Lake Charles and Shreveport-Bossier City. Read more.