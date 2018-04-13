News roundup: Baton Rouge wins award for digital mapping app … Panera opening new location at LSU … Google reportedly working on major Gmail update

On the map: Baton Rouge is among 14 cities that received a national award for their progress in executing Smart Cities projects. Baton Rouge received the IDC Smart Cities North America Award in the police and law enforcement category for its Public Safety Common Operational Platform. The digital mapping application utilizes GIS technology to increase situational awareness, improve officer safety and deploy limited resources in support of daily operations, crime analysis and emergency management. See the full list of winners.

Soups and salads: Panera Bread will open a new dining location in LSU’s Patrick F. Taylor Hall this summer. The LSU College of Engineering will cut the ribbon on its newly renovated Patrick F. Taylor Hall and Chemical Engineering Building addition at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, April 20. The facility measures nearly 440,000 square feet and is the largest academic building in the state of Louisiana. Read more, and check out a recent Business Report feature the renovation.

In the inbox: Google is rumored to be releasing a major Gmail update, according to a report from Android Authority. This update will reportedly include new features currently present in Inbox, such as smart replies and the ability to snooze emails. It will also bring Gmail up to date with Google’s rapidly changing design languages, and will incorporate aspects of material design as well as Google’s new bubble design. Read the full story.