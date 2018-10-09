News roundup: Baton Rouge New Year’s Eve celebration to include laser light show … Chef Scott Varnedoe joins Juban’s … Water Institute of the Gulf, Nicholls State to increase collaboration

Auld Lang Syne: This year’s Red Stick Revelry, Baton Rouge’s New Year’s Eve celebration, will feature a laser light show synchronized to music during the live concert celebration in City Hall Plaza, Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced at this morning’s Downtown Development District meeting. The show will project a canopy of laser light over the audience during a 20-minute performance synchronized to music. As has become tradition at Red Stick Revelry, a 9-foot lighted Red Stick will drop at midnight in the North Boulevard Town Square with a fireworks finale. Get complete events details.

In the kitchen: Scott Varnedoe is joining Juban’s as a chef, bringing 26 years of culinary experience to his new post. Most recently, Varnedoe oversaw the day-to-day operations for Rock n Concepts, which manages Lava Cantina at Perkins Rowe, Schlittz & Giggles downtown, and Rock n’ Pops. He has also previously served as executive chef for Restaurant IPO, Chef John Folse & Company and Stroube’s. “My goal is to continue doing what Juban’s does well, while being creative in the menu process so that we appeal to the ever-changing culinary scene, at home and outside of Baton Rouge,” Varnedoe says in a prepared statement.

Ripple effect: The Water Institute of the Gulf and Nicholls State University signed a memorandum of understanding today that outlines increased collaborations on projects ranging from coastal protection and restoration to disaster risk reduction and nature-based flood defense. The agreement details potential collaboration on research, faculty exchange, student mentorship, as well as shared work space on the main Nicholls campus, the Nicholls Farm and at the Fourchon Laboratory Camp. The Water Campus has more details.