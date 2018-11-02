News roundup: Baton Rouge named top 10 digital city … Louisiana Secretary of State likely to go to runoff … Apple in danger of losing status as $1 trillion company

Online: The Center for Digital Government has named Baton Rouge a 2018 Top 10 Digital City for the fourth consecutive year, Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced today in a release. Baton Rouge’s 2018 Top 10 Digital City ranking places it alongside other mid-sized cities like Pasadena, California, Norfolk, Virginia, and Bellevue, Washington. In February 2018, city-parish government launched BRLA.gov as a comprehensive web platform, replacing the former BRGov.com. Read the full announcement.

Runoff: With nine contenders, the only thing that seems certain is no one will win the secretary of state’s job in the primary on Tuesday. A December runoff between the top two vote-getters is expected to decide the winner. Polling shows large numbers of undecided voters. Most of the contenders on Tuesday’s ballot have limited dollars for outreach and advertising in a race attracting little interest from donors, despite being the only statewide seat up for grabs this year. Read the full story.

How do you like those apples? Wall Street was unimpressed with Apple’s latest quarterly earnings results, announced Thursday—so much so that shares plunged more than 6% after the bell, putting Apple in danger of losing its much-vaunted market cap of $1 trillion, Business Insider reports. Apple made headlines earlier this year when it became the first American company to reach the $1 trillion market cap. Read the full story.