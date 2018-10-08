News roundup: Baton Rouge launches another cleaning initiative … L.H. Hayward & Company acquires New Orleans-based Gulf Coast Blenders … LSU Health receives $7.2M to address opioid crisis

Scrubbed: East Baton Rouge Parish is launching a program for the second time, dubbed Operation Fresh Start Two, to help clean up the parish, the city-parish announced. The first Operation Fresh Start took place in June. After a community volunteer clean-up this weekend, five heavy equipment maintenance crews will work 10-hours a day, for 5-days starting today to remove eyesores across the parish.

Bought up: L.H. Hayward & Company, 95-year-old packager of the popular Camellia Brand of beans, peas and lentils, has acquired Gulf Coast Blenders, a New Orleans-based company that produces a wide array of dry ingredient blends and mixes for some New Orleans restaurants, the company announced today. L.H. Hayward will take over operations for Gulf Coast Blenders effective immediately. The acquisition of Gulf Coast Blenders is part of L.H. Hayward & Company’s ongoing efforts to expand its portfolio. Financial details were not disclosed.

Opioid updates: Working with the Louisiana Office of Behavioral Health, the LSU Health New Orleans Department of Psychiatry will receive $7.2 million to address the opioid crisis in Louisiana, LSU announced today. The funding—directed toward the delivery of a combination of treatment, training and consultation activities—is part of $23.5 million in grants over two years from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration of the US Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

