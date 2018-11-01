News roundup: Baton Rouge holding Shabbat in solidarity with Jewish Community of Pittsburgh … Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital hosting annual Mediathon … Six companies selected to bid on Barataria Basin environmental restoration projects

Shabbat: On Friday, Baton Rouge will join synagogues across North America, gathering together in prayer, compassion and unity as part of an international solidarity Shabbat with the Jewish community of Pittsburgh. All are invited to join the Baton Rouge Jewish community for Shabbat services on Friday at 6:30 p.m. at Congregation B’nai Israel at 3354 Kleinert Ave. U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy and Congressman Garret Graves are expected to be in attendance.

Mediathon: Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital will host its annual Mediathon on November 15-16 from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tune in to 96.1 The River and Murphy, Sam and Jodi, 102.5 WFMF, 101.5 WYNK, 1150 AM WJBO and WAFB-TV Channel 9 during the event to hear stories of hope and healing from patients and their families. All proceeds from the Mediathon, sponsored by Business Report, will benefit the new Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital and Children’s Miracle Network Hospital. Read the full announcement.

Restoration: CSRS-ECO Coastal, a venture formed by Baton Rouge firms CSRS and EcoSystem Renewal, is one of six companies selected by the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority of the state to bid on environmental restoration projects in the Barataria Basin. The Barataria Basin is a critical and endangered stretch of cypress/tupelo swamp, chenier ridges, fresh marsh and a mixture of fresh and saltwater marsh located south and west of New Orleans.