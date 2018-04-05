News roundup: Baton Rouge General using new robotic knee replacement technology … Louisiana bill requiring more transparent advertising for DNA testing kits advances … More title winners commit to 2018 Zurich Classic

Robotic arm: Baton Rouge General Medical Center on Wednesday began using new technology that changes the way knee replacements are performed. Drs. Jared Braud and Niels Linschoten are the first two surgeons in Baton Rouge certified to perform knee replacements using the Stryker Mako robotic-arm assisted surgery system, according to a news release. The system creates a 3D image of a patient’s knee, allowing surgeons to be more accurate when placing implants and to customize surgical plans. Braud was the first to use the surgical equipment. Knee replacements are one of the most common procedures in the U.S and are expected to increase nearly 700% percent by 2030.

Past, present and future: Louisiana senators want companies selling DNA testing kits to notify consumers that people using those kits lose control over genetic material they submit. The Senate voted 30-0 today for a measure by New Orleans Sen. J.P. Morrell to provide more transparency over how samples gathered from testing kits can be used. The kits, by companies like 23andMe and AncestryDNA, have grown in popularity. Morrell says people don’t realize they lose exclusive rights to their DNA as they learn about their genetic backgrounds. Morrell’s proposal would require advertising to include such details. The House next considers the bill. Read the full story.

Tee times: More PGA Tour title winners have signed on to play in the 2018 Zurich Classic in New Orleans. Charl Schwartzel and Louis Oosthuizen, both from South Africa, will play together in the tournament. Schwartzel won the Masters in 2011 and Oosthuizen won the Open Championship in 2010. They will be joined by Zach Johnson, whose 12 PGA Tour victories include the 2007 Masters and the 2015 Open Championship. Johnson will team with Jonathan Byrd. Schwartzel has never played in the tournament, while Oosthuizen is returning for the second time. The Zurich Classic takes place from April 23-29 and serves as the principal fundraiser for the Fore!Kids Foundation, which supports local initiatives in the New Orleans.