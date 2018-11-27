News roundup: Baton Rouge Ballet changing venues after 27 years … Amazon says Baton Rouge delivery problems are solved … Rise in US home prices slows

On point: For 27 years, the Baton Rouge Ballet has been performing “The Nutcracker” at the Raising Cane’s River Center Theatre, but for the next two years all productions by the company will now be held in the center’s arena, WBRZ-TV reports. Production organizers say the move is due to the theatre getting a major facelift. Read the full story.

Finally: Amazon says the “vast majority” of deliveries are now getting to customers without issue after numerous complaints last week about their “overwhelmed” Baton Rouge facility, WAFB-TV reports. Dozens of customers in the Baton Rouge area posted their frustrations online, saying their packages were never delivered or dropped off several days late. Read the full story.

Mortgaged: U.S. home prices increased more slowly in September from a year ago as higher mortgage rates weighed on sales. The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index, released this morning, rose 5.1% from a year earlier. That’s down from a 5.5% yearly gain in the previous month. It was the sixth straight month that home price increases have slowed. Read the full story.