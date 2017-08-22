News roundup: BASIS plans information sessions on new charter school …  LSU hosts welcoming event for Mike VII … Verizon tweaks prices, cuts video quality on unlimited plans

Editor’s note: Mike VII’s welcoming event has since been postponed due to the weather.

Learn more: Arizona-based BASIS Curriculum Schools is hosting information sessions for local families interested in learning more about its new Baton Rouge charter school. Basis will open a new K-5 school at the intersection of Stumberg Lane and Airline Highway, near Woman’s Hospital, in 2018. If there’s enough community interest, 6th graders also may be enrolled next fall, eventually expanding to grades K through 12. The sessions will be held at 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Woman’s Hospital and again on Sept. 27 at Bluebonnet Regional Library. Get more information and RSVP.

Part of the community: LSU will officially welcome Mike VII to the LSU community at 4:30 p.m. today outside the Tiger Habitat on campus. LSU President F. King Alexander, Athletic Director Joe Alleva, Student Body President Jason Badeaux and LSU School of Veterinary Medicine Dean Joel Baines will speak. The university announced the 11-month-old Siberian-Bengal male tiger as its newest live mascot on Monday. Mike VII, originally named Harvey, came to LSU from the Wild at Heart Wildlife Center in Florida. He arrived on campus last week and was quarantined so LSU veterinarians could determine that he was healthy and a good fit.

On the line: Verizon is raising the price of its unlimited plan while introducing a slightly cheaper, more limited version as wireless carriers battle each other for customers. Verizon’s unlimited plan cost $80 a month for one line for those who sign up for automatic payments with a checking account or debit card. But beginning Wednesday, it’ll cost $85 with high-definition video—capped at 720p for phones. Plans with DVD-quality streaming will cost $75. For a family of four, the higher-quality version costs $200 a month; the cheaper plan is $160. Existing customers can keep their unlimited plans, but their video quality is now limited to 720p on phones as well. Read more from The Associated Press.