News roundup: Animal Legal Defense Fund vows to continue fighting in memory of Grosse Tete tiger … Zurich Classic adds more professionals to next year’s Wednesday Pro-Am event … Would you pay $18 for a cup of coffee?

Still fighting it: The Animal Legal Defense Fund says it will continue to fight in the memory of Tony, a Bengal tiger that was housed at a Grosse Tete truck stop for 17 years. Tony was reportedly euthanized Monday night due to persistent health issues. The tiger was the subject of a long legal battle between owner, Michael Sandlin, and the animal rights group, which had legally sought to end his captivity at the truck stop. The ALDF has sought to strike down a Louisiana law that has allowed Sandlin to keep the tiger at the truck stop. It now says a victory would ensure “there will never be a Tony II or Tony III.”

Going pro: Amateurs golfers who sign up to play in the 2018 Zurich Classic Wednesday Pro-Am event will get to play with two PGA tour professionals instead of one. The Wednesday Pro-Am, which is scheduled for April 25, will feature 52 teams, each of which will have two pros and three amateurs. The cost for amateurs to participate is $7,000 each. Get complete details.

Built to spill: Americans have embraced the pricey brews offered at Starbucks, but are they willing to pay top dollar for a cup of joe offered as a fine dining experience? The Wall Street Journal reports coffee connoisseurs from New York to California are doing just that as they seek out coffee shops that offer farm-to-table sourcing and alternative brew methods. In Brooklyn, New York, Extraction Lab is selling an $18 cup of coffee. Read more. Subscription may be required.