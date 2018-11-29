News roundup: Alexa hooks up with Big Mouth Billy Bass … Burger King introduces whopper-flavored dog bone … Why your Christmas tree is going up in price

Take me to the river: Kitsch and high-tech are linking up just in time for Christmas. As The New York Times reports, Big Mouth Billy Bass has been programmed to respond to Alexa voice commands through a compatible Amazon Echo device. That means the singing and talking fish will lip synch to Alexa’s responses and will dance to songs from Amazon music. Big Mouth Billy Bass was first sold in 1999. A developer first connected it to Alexa in 2016. The new version will be released Saturday for $39.99. Read the full story.

Gone to the dogs: Burger King announced Wednesday it’s launching the “Dogpper,” the first flame grilled dog chewing bone for customers to pick up for their pets. The dog-friendly alternative to the Burger King’s Whopper sandwich is a bone-shaped treat with flame-grilled beef flavor. The bone is only available through DoorDash when people order a Whopper sandwich. Read the full announcement.

Oh Christmas tree: A national tree shortage has caused an increase in prices on firs, spruces and pines in some areas of the country, USA Today reports. The shortage mostly stems from the Great Recession in 2008 when holiday shoppers weren’t feeling particularly festive during the greatest financial crisis since the Great Depression. Growers responded by planting fewer trees to sell. Replenishment takes time since some trees need up to 10 years to mature before they’re ready for that corner in your family room. Read the full story.