News roundup: 11 injured during Mardi Gras parade in Alabama … US to export first LNG on Canada’s behalf … Trump to ease regulations on oil refiners

‘Horrific accident’: Police in Gulf Shores, Alabama, say a car participating in the city’s Fat Tuesday parade accidentally plowed into a band, leaving three young people in critical condition and eight others with less-severe injuries. City spokesman Grant Brown tells The Associated Press that the band had just entered the parade route this morning when a car behind the group lurched forward into the group. Brown says the vehicle struck multiple people, injuring 11 in all. Details on the most severe injuries weren’t immediately available. Brown says there is no indication the crash was anything other than what he calls a “horrific accident.” The accident comes just days after a drunk driver plowed into a crowd of revelers during the Krewe of Endymion parade in New Orleans on Saturday. Read the full story.

Out to sea: A year after shipping its first cargo of shale gas overseas, the U.S. is looking to do the same for Canada. As Bloomberg reports, Cheniere Energy Inc. says it’ll receive supplies from the Montney shale play, which straddles Alberta and British Columbia. It’s part of the company’s strategy to tap into different supply basins after opening up its landmark LNG export terminal at Sabine Pass in Louisiana a year ago, with another due to start in Texas in 2019. “We recently entered into our first supply deal to receive Montney gas, on a Henry hub index, from a Canadian producer,” Chief Commercial Officer Anatol Feygin said on a conference call, referring to the Louisiana gas price benchmark. He didn’t identify the Canadian company. Read the full story.

Easing up: U.S. President Donald Trump intends to revamp the national biofuel program to ease regulations on oil refiners while providing new incentives for ethanol and biodiesel production, people familiar with the plan told Reuters. The head of the Renewable Fuels Association says the White House had informed him that Trump intends to sign an executive order shifting the obligation of blending biofuels into gasoline away from refiners and further down the supply chain “to position holders at the terminal.” Refiners had long requested the change, saying the country’s biofuels program hits them with burdensome costs. The news sent corn prices and refinery shares up sharply and renewable credits plunging. It also drew sharp criticism from some ethanol groups who said Trump’s regulation adviser and refinery owner Carl Icahn had engaged in self-dealing by pushing for the deal. Read the full story.