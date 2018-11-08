News roundup: I-10 lane closure scheduled for tonight … Coast Guard launches investigation into Sunshine Bridge crash … New Orleans GE wind power unit to add up to 100 new jobs

Slow down: A single lane closure will take place tonight on I-10 from Highland Road to La 73 starting at 9 p.m., opening again on Friday at 5 a.m., according to a DOTD announcement. The closure will be used to pour new upper walls and risers.

Investigation: The Coast Guard has begun a formal investigation of the crash that closed the Sunshine Bridge almost a month ago. An announcement from the Coast Guard says the agency will identify unsafe conditions which may have contributed to the accident and ways to prevent similar occurrences. The Sunshine Bridge has been closed since Oct. 12, when a barge-mounted crane owned by Marquette Transportation Co. ran into it. State officials say repairs probably will take until January. Read the full story.

Jobs boost: LM Wind Power will establish its Technology Center for the Americas at NASA’s Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans, Louisiana Economic Development announced today. A GE Renewable Energy company, LM Wind Power will retain 45 jobs and create 100 new direct jobs, with an average yearly salary of $52,000, plus benefits. LED estimates the project will result in 227 new indirect jobs. Denmark-based LM Wind Power is the world’s leading supplier of blades to the wind energy industry. Read the full announcement.