Newly built homes going on the market continue to get smaller

The typical newly constructed house on the market these days is smaller than those for sale a decade ago, CNBC reports.

A single-family home newly under construction in the first quarter of 2024 had a median 2,140 square feet of floor space, according to the latest figures from the U.S. Census Bureau.

That is down from a median 2,256 square feet in the first quarter of 2023. The new figures represent the smallest new homes since the second half of 2009, according to the National Association of Home Builders.

The size of newly constructed homes has been decreasing for nearly a decade. The only time home sizes increased was in 2021, after the pandemic spurred a demand for space to work from home.

Read the full story.